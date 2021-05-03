salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,124 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,879.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,036 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,889 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

NYSE:CRM opened at $230.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.58 and a 200-day moving average of $230.98. The company has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $155.08 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

