Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:SC traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $34.58. 2,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,846. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 34.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 625.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

