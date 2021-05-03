Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Barclays

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.80.

NYSE SC opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 293,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 126,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

