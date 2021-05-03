Santori & Peters Sells 360 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Santori & Peters decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of Santori & Peters’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Santori & Peters’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,193,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

