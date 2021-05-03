Santori & Peters Sells 7,870 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Santori & Peters decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 67.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the period. Santori & Peters’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.09. 25,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,769,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,995.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

