Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €150.00 ($176.47) target price from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €135.42 ($159.31).

Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down €1.36 ($1.60) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €133.02 ($156.49). 988,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €131.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €122.17.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

