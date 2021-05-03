Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,137 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.16% of Schneider National worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Schneider National by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter worth $207,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNDR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens downgraded Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.65.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $24.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

