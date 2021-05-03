Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,331,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.45 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $105.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.65.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

