Scotiabank Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$39.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.93.
Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up C$1.45 on Monday, hitting C$36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$14.86 and a one year high of C$37.19. The stock has a market cap of C$27.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.84.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.