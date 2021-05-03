Scotiabank Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$39.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.93.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up C$1.45 on Monday, hitting C$36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$14.86 and a one year high of C$37.19. The stock has a market cap of C$27.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.84.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

