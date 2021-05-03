ScPrime (SCP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $826.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $826.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00064280 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00069649 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.23 or 0.00282786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.92 or 0.00191597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,396,528 coins and its circulating supply is 34,712,917 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.