Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBCF. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

SBCF stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

