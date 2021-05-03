Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $83.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STX. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna reissued a sell rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.75.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,525 shares of company stock valued at $16,209,940. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

