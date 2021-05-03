Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Piper Sandler

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.89 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.92.
Shares of SGEN stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.63. Seagen has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.11.
In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,502. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
