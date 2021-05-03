Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Piper Sandler

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.63. Seagen has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,502. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

