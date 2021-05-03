Seaport Global Securities Comments on Entegris, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Entegris in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Shares of ENTG opened at $112.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.19. Entegris has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

