Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Position Trimmed by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 134.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of SRE opened at $137.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.30.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

