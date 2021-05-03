ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $591.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $595.00 to $591.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $606.24.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW opened at $506.37 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $335.01 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 143.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $515.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.39.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.