Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson Sells 5,000 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 5,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 95,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Erin Ator Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00.

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shattuck Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.