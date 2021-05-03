SHIELD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $55.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $384,347.72 and $55.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

