Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the March 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS SMNNY opened at $22.87 on Monday. Shimano has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

