Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Convatec Group (LON:CTEC)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Convatec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

CTEC opened at GBX 218.20 ($2.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 198.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 198.49. Convatec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Convatec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. Convatec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.39%.

In other Convatec Group news, insider Frank Schulkes sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £6,950.20 ($9,080.48).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

