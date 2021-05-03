Short Interest in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Increases By 35.8%

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,300 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the March 31st total of 676,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 382,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,477,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,190,000 after purchasing an additional 688,932 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,085,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth $16,638,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 278,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,347. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 916.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

