Short Interest in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Rises By 40.0%

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alithya Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ALYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

