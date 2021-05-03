Short Interest in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Drops By 19.5%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 864,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.06. The stock had a trading volume of 840,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,400. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $76.44 and a one year high of $145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.26.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

