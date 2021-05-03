Short Interest in Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Increases By 25.0%

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aytu Biopharma has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Aytu Biopharma will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYTU. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aytu Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $8,365,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Aytu Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $7,973,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aytu Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aytu Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AYTU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

