Short Interest in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Declines By 34.8%

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the March 31st total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWAC. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $8,120,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Better World Acquisition by 5,690.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Shares of Better World Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,820. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01. Better World Acquisition has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $11.20.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

