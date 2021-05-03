Short Interest in BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) Declines By 28.6%

BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BioTech Medics stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. BioTech Medics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.
About BioTech Medics
