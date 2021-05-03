Short Interest in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Increases By 58.7%

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the March 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CP stock opened at $373.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $214.54 and a 52 week high of $390.46. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.7565 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,447,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after buying an additional 1,145,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,943,000 after buying an additional 335,309 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,222,899,000 after buying an additional 247,497 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 371,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,910,000 after buying an additional 193,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CP. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.77.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.