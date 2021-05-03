Short Interest in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Decreases By 27.5%

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 660,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Craig Hallum cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Shares of CRUS traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.08. 14,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,696. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

