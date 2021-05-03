Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Decreases By 23.7%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nord/LB raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.
Shares of DPSGY opened at $58.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $59.55.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.156 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.16%.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
