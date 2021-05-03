Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Decreases By 23.7%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nord/LB raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of DPSGY opened at $58.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $59.55.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.156 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.16%.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

