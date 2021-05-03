Short Interest in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Increases By 42.8%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the March 31st total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $34.36 on Monday. eXp World has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.38 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $732,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,804,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,862,812.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $1,129,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,500 shares of company stock worth $22,143,250. 40.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

