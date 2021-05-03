Short Interest in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Decreases By 20.5%

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:FSZ traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.34. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 107,901 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.