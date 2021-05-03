Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Drops By 29.5%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CBULF opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14. Gratomic has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.51.

Get Gratomic alerts:

About Gratomic

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of assets primarily in Canada and Namibia. The company holds a 63% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie, Karas region of southern Namibia; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that include eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.