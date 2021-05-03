Short Interest in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Decreases By 19.9%

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,900 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $161,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,454.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $42,786.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,423.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,974 shares of company stock worth $287,705 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 701.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in HNI by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HNI shares. TheStreet cut shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of HNI stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,712. HNI has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

