Short Interest in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Rises By 52.4%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the March 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in I-Mab by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,016,000 after buying an additional 251,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in I-Mab by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 856,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,394,000 after buying an additional 213,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in I-Mab by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 27,483 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,144,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,083,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAB opened at $61.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.11. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

