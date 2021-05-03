Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Drops By 23.4%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,288,300 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 13,436,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.1 days.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock remained flat at $$2.84 during trading on Monday. 2,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,644. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.