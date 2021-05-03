Short Interest in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Drops By 24.1%

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 158,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,941. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,296,000 after buying an additional 5,384,815 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,420,000 after buying an additional 4,824,107 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after buying an additional 1,130,600 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,631,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 69.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 533,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,505,000 after buying an additional 219,435 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

