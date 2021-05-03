Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Decreases By 22.8%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

PPRUY stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.05. 66,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.77. Kering has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $81.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.38.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.501 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Kering’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

