Short Interest in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Drops By 24.5%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 20.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $68,827.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Kubient alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kubient in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kubient in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kubient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kubient during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kubient in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBNT traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.38. 134,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,568. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kubient has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Kubient from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.