Short Interest in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Expands By 24.8%

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 70,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

LARK traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,217. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.