Short Interest in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Grows By 49.4%

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the March 31st total of 24,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manitex International will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 826,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 48,669 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 970,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 231,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 17.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 86,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

