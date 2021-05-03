Short Interest in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Increases By 29.8%

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MSB opened at $35.42 on Monday. Mesabi Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 1,303.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.