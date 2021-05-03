Short Interest in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Declines By 32.1%

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 233,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MTC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 68,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,304. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96. Mmtec has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mmtec stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of Mmtec as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

