Short Interest in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Increases By 29.7%

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 20,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.04. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $152.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 31.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 287.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 310,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after buying an additional 230,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

