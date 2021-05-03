Short Interest in Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBH) Declines By 25.0%

Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Nobility Homes stock remained flat at $$33.00 on Monday. Nobility Homes has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $119.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Nobility Homes had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter.

Nobility Homes, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various manufactured and modular homes in Florida. It markets its homes under the Kingswood, Richwood, Tropic Isle, Regency Manor, and Tropic Manor trade names. The company sells its manufactured homes through a network of its own retail sales centers; and on a wholesale basis to independent manufactured home retail dealers and manufactured home communities.

