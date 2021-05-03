Short Interest in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Declines By 22.6%

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 817,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,411,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NBB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.76. 60,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,163. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

