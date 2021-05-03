Short Interest in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Expands By 53.8%

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:OFED opened at $23.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.58 million, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Oconee Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 4.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Oconee Federal Financial news, EVP Charles Todd Latiff sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oconee Federal Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.68% of Oconee Federal Financial worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

