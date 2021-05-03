Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Expands By 50.9%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the March 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Otsuka stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Otsuka from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

