Short Interest in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Increases By 27.6%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 908,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.17. The stock had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,545. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $551.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of -0.03. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $41.86.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 339.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 192,789 shares in the last quarter. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 194,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.