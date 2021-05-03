Short Interest in Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Declines By 22.5%

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Shurgard Self Storage in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Shurgard Self Storage alerts:

OTCMKTS:SSSAF remained flat at $$47.50 during midday trading on Monday. Shurgard Self Storage has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $47.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.