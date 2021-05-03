Short Interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Decreases By 23.7%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,700 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 953,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $1,920,734.40. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 584,990 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONM traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,927. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.72. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.70.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SONM. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

